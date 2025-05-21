An elderly woman suffered life changing injuries in an attack by a suspected Pocket Bully dog.

Police say the animal bit a 73-year-old woman on Greystones Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at 11.55am today (Wednesday 21 May).

She was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be lifechanging, a force spokesperson said.

Police say a dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully, bit a 73-year-old woman on Greystones Road in Whiston, Rotherham. | Google

Dog Legislation Officers seized the dog using a dog pole, they added.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The XL Bully breed was banned last year. Police say the Pocket Bully is like an XL but with short legs.