CCTV of a man police want to contact over trouble before an Owls match has mockingly been compared to horror characters by the public.

Football Intelligence Officers have released a grainy CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to disorder before Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Plymouth in February.

But it has prompted jokes on the force’s social media pages that the blurred face with dark eyes looks like horror characters including Nosteratu and Lord Voldemort, out of Harry Potter

Police said in a statement: “On February 4 2023 it is believed disorder occurred at the turnstiles on Leppings Lane at Hillsborough Football Stadium prior to the match starting.

“Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

“Do you recognise him? Please share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 315 of 18 May 2023.”

Police picture ‘looks like Nosterafu and Uncle Fester’

But one observer commented on the police social media page: “I can see my house on google maps. But a close up of nosferatu .. not a chance.”

Another added: “He’s not of this world.”

Another made a Harry Potter reference with the observation: “Lord Voldemort is doing well for himself.

Meanwhile, another who brought up an Addams Family look alike and observed: “Is it Uncle Fester?”

