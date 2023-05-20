News you can trust since 1887
League One Play-Off Final tickets: Sheffield Wednesday’s allocation revealed and details confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have been given an allocation of 36,634 tickets for the play-off final against Barnsley later this month.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th May 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 18:01 BST

The first phase of ticket sales, for season ticket holders with 540+ priority points, will begin on Monday morning at 10am, and it has been confirmed that there will be no in-person purchases available. All sales will be done via the club’s official ticketing website.

A statement from the club today read, “The Owls are pleased to confirm ticket information for the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29 May, 3:00pm kick-off.

“Following Thursday’s remarkable semi-final victory over Peterborough, Wednesday face Barnsley in the League One showpiece.

“We have been allocated 36,634 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium.”

There is a chance that the Owls are given more tickets should they sell out their original allocation, with Sunderland having had their’s increased more than once last season until they eventually ended up with over 46,000 making the trip.

The prices for the day are as follows:

Category 1 - £80 Adults, £60 Ages 17-21 and £40 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 Ages 17-21 and £31 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 3 - £56 Adults, £42 Ages 17-21 and £28 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 4 - £52 Adults, £39 Ages 17-21 and £26 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 5 - £40 Adults, £30 Ages 17-21 and £20 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 Ages 17-21 and £15 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Related topics:TicketsLeague OneBarnsleyWembley Stadium