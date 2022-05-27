Nabeel Khan, aged 25, has been sentenced to two years in prison today at Grimsby Crown Court for three drug-related offences.

Khan pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to charges relating to supplying cannabis over a 12-month period. For the majority of this time he was a serving South Yorkshire Police officer.

On February 24, 2021, Khan was witnessed ‘clearly’ engaging in the supply of drugs, said the prosecution.

His car was stopped by police, and a substance later confirmed to be cannabis was discovered. A subsequent search of police premises by the force’s counter corruption team found a further quantity of cannabis, containers with concealed compartments, bank cards and mobile phones.

Cash was later recovered from the defendant’s address, the court heard. Analysis of the mobile phones subsequently yielded clear evidence that the defendant had been engaged in supplying a Class B drug while he was a serving police officer

Jeremy Evans, senior Crown advocate with CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Nabeel Khan was found to have been regularly supplying a Class B drug during the time he was a serving police officer.

“In doing so, he has completely abused his trusted position and occupation as a police officer – a role that demands honesty and integrity in order to serve and protect the public. This sentence demonstrates that no one is above the law, and is a deterrent to anyone who holds such positions from engaging in corrupt and criminal activity.”