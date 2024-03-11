Phillip Taylor: Police say call 999 if you see Rotherham man wanted over arson, assault and criminal damage
A Rotherham man is wanted over recent allegations of arson, assault and criminal damage.
Officers in south Yorkshire are searching for Phillip Taylor, 38, from Canklow, in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, arson and threats of theft in the Wingfield, Canklow and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham in March 2024.
Police are asking anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead call 999.
Update: As of 7.45am on March 11, South Yorkshire Police says they are no longer searching for Phillip Taylor.
Taylor is described as a white man, of a medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has a shaven head and brown stubble for facial hair.
He was last seen carrying a rucksack while wearing black and red trainers, grey jeans and a black raincoat.
Taylor is known to frequent Rotherham town centre.
Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 234 of March 10, 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.