Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham man is wanted over recent allegations of arson, assault and criminal damage.

Officers in south Yorkshire are searching for Phillip Taylor, 38, from Canklow, in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, arson and threats of theft in the Wingfield, Canklow and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham in March 2024.

South Yorkshire Police are searching for Phillip Taylor, 38, from Canklow, Rotherham, who is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, arson and threats of theft in March 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead call 999.

Update: As of 7.45am on March 11, South Yorkshire Police says they are no longer searching for Phillip Taylor.

Taylor is described as a white man, of a medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has a shaven head and brown stubble for facial hair.

He was last seen carrying a rucksack while wearing black and red trainers, grey jeans and a black raincoat.

Taylor is known to frequent Rotherham town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 234 of March 10, 2024.