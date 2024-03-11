Watch: Children roll 1.8kg cheese around Sheffield’s Greenhill Park for Comic Relief

They raised over £200 for their Wallace and Gromit-themed fundraising.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Four Sheffield primary school children have rolled a full Edam cheese around the perimeter of Greenhill Park.

Pete Morley shared the video of his grandchildren, Sydney, aged 9, Nyla, aged 7, Ivy, aged 6, and Daisy, aged 3 when they finished their walk yesterday (March 7).

The four girls raised over £200 through JustGiving for their Wallace and Gromit-themed fundraising, in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The four girls raised £200 for their fundraising.

Pete said: “However much you can spare, your donation will go to Comic Relief to help people facing poverty in our communities, here in the UK and around the world.”

Red Nose Day returns next Friday (March 15).

