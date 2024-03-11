Watch: Children roll 1.8kg cheese around Sheffield’s Greenhill Park for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Sheffield primary school children have rolled a full Edam cheese around the perimeter of Greenhill Park.

Pete Morley shared the video of his grandchildren, Sydney, aged 9, Nyla, aged 7, Ivy, aged 6, and Daisy, aged 3 when they finished their walk yesterday (March 7).

The four girls raised over £200 through JustGiving for their Wallace and Gromit-themed fundraising, in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

Pete said: “However much you can spare, your donation will go to Comic Relief to help people facing poverty in our communities, here in the UK and around the world.”