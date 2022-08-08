Pets at Home assault Sheffield: Worker injured after attack by suspected thief in Kilner Way shop

A pet shop worker was left injured after being attacked by a suspected thief in the store in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:20 pm

The incident left the employee with minor injuries after two people were challenged over suspected shoplifting in the Pets at Home store on Kilner Way, near Wadsley Bridge.

Read More

Read More
EuroMillions: Mystery winner from South Yorkshire has won £79,242.50 on The Nati...

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the assault.

A pet shop worker was left injured after being attacked by a suspected thief in the Pets at Home store in Kilner Way, Sheffield. Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they 'may hold vital information'.

Officers said in a statement: “At around 7pm on Wednesday July 27, it is reported that staff at Pets at Home in Kilner Way, Sheffield, challenged a man and woman who they suspected of shoplifting.

“It is believed the man then assaulted a member of staff, causing minor injuries.

“Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they may hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises them, contact police via live chat, the police’s online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101, quoting incident 1104 of 27 July 2022.

NEWS: Spital Hill fire Sheffield: Picture shows remains of devastated building after suspected arson attack

NEWS: Graves Park snakes: Concerns as African pythons found in popular Sheffield park