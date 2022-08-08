The incident left the employee with minor injuries after two people were challenged over suspected shoplifting in the Pets at Home store on Kilner Way, near Wadsley Bridge.

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pet shop worker was left injured after being attacked by a suspected thief in the Pets at Home store in Kilner Way, Sheffield. Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they 'may hold vital information'.

Officers said in a statement: “At around 7pm on Wednesday July 27, it is reported that staff at Pets at Home in Kilner Way, Sheffield, challenged a man and woman who they suspected of shoplifting.

“It is believed the man then assaulted a member of staff, causing minor injuries.

“Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they may hold vital information.