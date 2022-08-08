The incident left the employee with minor injuries after two people were challenged over suspected shoplifting in the Pets at Home store on Kilner Way, near Wadsley Bridge.
Police have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the assault.
Officers said in a statement: “At around 7pm on Wednesday July 27, it is reported that staff at Pets at Home in Kilner Way, Sheffield, challenged a man and woman who they suspected of shoplifting.
“It is believed the man then assaulted a member of staff, causing minor injuries.
“Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured, as they may hold vital information.
Anyone who recognises them, contact police via live chat, the police’s online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101, quoting incident 1104 of 27 July 2022.