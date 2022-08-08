EuroMillions: Mystery winner from South Yorkshire has won £79,242.50 on The National Lottery

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr B from South Yorkshire, has won £79,242.50 on The National Lottery after matching the five main numbers in the EuroMillions draw on Friday July 22.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th August 2022, 1:47 pm

The South Yorkshire local, who played a Lucky Dip, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A mystery EuroMillions player known only as Mr B from South Yorkshire has won £79,242.50 on the lottery (pic: Getty Images)

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize - he can look forward to making many new memories with his new windfall.”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip like Mr B did, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online games.

