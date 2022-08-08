The South Yorkshire local, who played a Lucky Dip, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A mystery EuroMillions player known only as Mr B from South Yorkshire has won £79,242.50 on the lottery (pic: Getty Images)

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize - he can look forward to making many new memories with his new windfall.”

