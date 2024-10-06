Three more thugs jailed over Rotherham riot outside hotel

By Claire Lewis

Published 6th Oct 2024
Three more “thugs” have been jailed over the parts they played in a riot outside a Rotherham hotel.

South Yorkshire Police labelled Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw “thugs” after they were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday over “deplorable scenes of violence”.

Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw have been jailedJoshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw have been jailed
Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw have been jailed | SYP

The force said Lane, aged 27, “will have time to reflect on his aggressive behaviour” while he is behind bars.

He was seen rocking a police van, as well as throwing rocks and planks of wood at officers.

Joshua LaneJoshua Lane
Joshua Lane | SYP

Lane, who was wearing distinctive clothing, was captured on CCTV and his image was released as part of a media appeal, which led to him being identified.

Lane, of Park Road, Brierley, was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for violent disorder.

Also present at the riot was Michael Shaw.

Michael ShawMichael Shaw
Michael Shaw | SYP

After refusing to move when asked to by officers, he then lashed out and kicked a riot shield.

An online livestream also showed Shaw goading officers and placing an item in a bin that was on fire.

Information from the public identified Shaw as one of those involved.

Shaw, 26, of Pagnell Avenue, Thurnscoe, was jailed for two years and six months.

Ricky Cotton was part of a violent mob which attacked officers at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers. He was seen throwing items at officers.

Ricky CottonRicky Cotton
Ricky Cotton | SYP

After being identified by members of the public, Cotton was arrested and refused to answer any questions.

The 32-year-old then pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

Cotton, of Broadwater, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

