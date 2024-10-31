A 16-year-old girl has been sentenced for violent disorder as part of the ongoing investigation into the Rotherham riot on August 4.

More than 60 police officers were injured when the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, was attacked.

Anti-immigration and far-right protests took place across the country in August, with anti-racism protesters gathering to counter them.

The Manvers hotel was housing more than 200 asylum seekers at the time of the violence on August 4.

The girl who has been sentenced, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of the “mob” who launched a “torrent of abuse” at officers, South Yorkshire Police said.

Anti-immigration protesters are seen during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham | Getty Images

A spokesperson for the force said: “One of the officers within the police cordon witnessed the girl picking up a piece of concrete from the floor before throwing towards officers.

“Her actions were caught on body-worn video as well as a video clip which was posted online.

“When arrested, she claimed that although at the hotel on the day in question she did nothing wrong.”

Police say she apologised for her behaviour and called it “incredibly silly” after she was presented with evidence of her actions.

The girl was arrested and later charged with violent disorder.

She pleaded guilty at Sheffield Youth Court on October 2, and was handed a 12-month intensive referral order and told to pay £111 in costs at the same court on Wednesday (October 30).