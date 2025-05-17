South Yorkshire is one of the worst counties in the country for pet theft, new data has revealed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National home security provider ADT collected the statistics following a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to police forces across the country.

They collated information on pet theft figures from 2019 and 2024, to see where the issue was worsening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not all forces were able to provide data, from those that did they learnt that in 2024 alone there were a total of 1,733 incidents of pet theft recorded by police across the UK.

In a list of rankings, South Yorkshire was found to be the fourth worst area, with an increase in thefts of 21 per cent in the five year gap.

Michelle Bennett, ADT UK subscriber general manager, said: “Pets are part of the family, and for many people, they’re a source of comfort, companionship, and emotional support.

Police have issued advice after recent data showed that South Yorkshire is one of the worst counties in the country for pet theft. | Getty Images

“That’s why it’s incredibly worrying to see pet theft rising so dramatically in some parts of the country. The emotional impact of losing a beloved animal in this way can be devastating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that homeowners take proactive steps to protect their pets, whether that means enhancing home security systems, not leaving animals unattended outside, or making sure pets are microchipped and easily identifiable.

“Although it’s encouraging to see some regions reporting a decline in thefts, the overall number remains alarmingly high.

“This isn’t a problem that’s going away on its own - it requires continued vigilance, awareness, and action from both the public and local authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police force lead for Neighbourhood Crime, Pete Thorp, said: “I recognise that while all thefts are terrible for victims, the theft of a pet can be particularly traumatic.

“We investigate all reports of thefts that are made to us. If you are the victim of the theft of a pet, please contact us and we will investigate.

“It is important that you provide as much information as possible when reporting a missing or stolen pet, including the name of your pet, microchip number if it is microchipped, when you last saw them, and details of anyone who may have access to your pet, and descriptions of people or vehicles seen acting suspiciously in the area.

“The majority of cases of pet thefts in South Yorkshire concern stolen dogs. If your dog is stolen, as well as reporting to us, tell your local council as they may have a dog warden responsible for stray dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should also inform your microchip database that your dog is missing.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.