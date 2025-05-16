Greenill Parkway: Man taken to hospital after crash near Meadowhead, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene on Thursday afternoon, with two ambulances also dispatched to the incident.
The road was closed for under an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident, near Meadowhead roundabout.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 2.04pm yesterday (Thursday, May 15) to report a road traffic collision on Greenhill Main Road in Sheffield.
“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Chesterfield Hospital.”
Police do not believe anyone suffered serious injuries in the crash.
