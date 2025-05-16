Neglected German shepherd dog Belle needs a family to show her ‘how fun life can be’, says an animal charity bidding to find her a new forever home.

The neglected German shepherd was rescued by the RSPCA, and now the organation’s Sheffield Animal Centre is appealing to find a new owner for a dog who it says has ‘been through so much in her life and now needs a loving forever home’.

Belle, aged two, was rescued by the RSPCA after her needs were not being met by her owner and as a result she was in a suffering state.

The RSCPA is trying to find a forever home for neglected German Shepherd Belle. Photo: RSPCA | RSPCA

She was rehabilitated in RSPCA care and went on to enjoy life in a foster home but, sadly, that didn’t lead to a permanent home.

Now she is looking for a place where she can thrive.

Emily Harrison, animal care lead at the branch in Attercliffe Way, said: “Belle is an amazing pooch who has already been through so much in her life and sadly has spent a lot of time in kennels after having a lack of socialisation in her life before coming to us

“We are looking for a home with experienced dog owners who are willing to work with and understand Belle and her nervous nature. She can be unsure of new people and situations due to her previous bad start in life and so we need a home that will allow Belle to live at her pace without added pressures and teach her how fun life can be.

“This could include things like lots of confidence building and brain games at home before going on adventures at quieter times of the day and building on that – we are happy to offer any adopters additional behavioural support with this so for that reason we are looking for a home for Belle that is local to our rehoming centre.”

The ideal home would be low on people traffic and without other pets so Belle can get the additional support she needs. Due to her nervous nature it would be better for any children in the household to be older teenagers.

Emily added: “Once she is comfy Belle is your typical chatty, loving and loyal shepherd! She will make someone an amazing addition to their family! They just have to understand that she may take a little time to get there!”

To register an interest in Belle please email [email protected]