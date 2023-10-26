The elderly victim now needs help carrying out basic tasks, following Saed Mohamed's wicked crimes.

This is the 23-year-old man who brutally beat up and sexually assaulted an innocent elderly woman, as she was taking part in a litter-pick in a Sheffield park.

Saed Mohamed repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head and body before dragging her into nearby bushes, during what police describe as a 'prolonged and violent attack' in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Pictured is 23-year-old Saed Mohamed who repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head and body before dragging her into nearby bushes, during what police describe as a 'prolonged and violent attack' in the Firth Park area of Sheffield. He then tried to take off the woman's clothes, and sexually assaulted her

After dragging the terrified woman, who is in her 80s, into bushes, twisted Mohamed tried to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, as she pleaded for Mohamed to stop and shouted for help. Mohamed, of The Oval, Firth Park eventually, fled the scene.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered significant bruises and a cut to her face which required stitches. She was left traumatised and subsequently suffered a brain injury, which is thought to have happened as a result of the horrific attack, which took place in December 2022.

Mohamed was traced by detectives after they found his mobile phone in the grass near to where the attack took place. A warrant was executed at his address, and Mohamed was arrested and charged with Section 18 GBH and sexual assault.

He admitted both offences and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court, during a hearing held on October 19, 2023.

Speaking after Mohamed was jailed, Investigating officer DC Arron Connolly said: "The victim used to be very independent but now needs help carrying out basic daily tasks.

"It has completely changed her life and she no longer feels safe ... in the park.

"Her family have also been affected by the pure brutality of the attack inflicted on her and they are continuing to support her on her road to recovery."

Acting Detective Sergeant Megan Pryce added: "This was a violent, prolonged and disturbing attack on an elderly female doing her daily litter pick in her local park.

"I can only commend the extreme bravery the victim made throughout the attack and through this court process.

"The officer in charge of the investigation (OIC), the team and other departments worked for several days on this investigation doing work at the scene, witness enquiries and CCTV trawls throughout the area.

Saed Mohamed was traced by detectives after they found his mobile phone in the grass near to where the attack took place. He has now been jailed for 10 years

"The OIC has done a brilliant and thorough investigation to lead us to this conviction which will see a dangerous individual like Mohamed spend years behind bars."

DC Connolly added: "The judge commended the woman's bravery in this incident and I would also like to praise her resilience and stoicism following a traumatic attack that must have been incredibly terrifying.

