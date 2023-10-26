This CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries has been released as part of the investigation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers in Sheffield have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident.

The incident reportedly took place at around 11.15am on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when it is alleged a woman was subjected to verbal abuse and racist comments, with threats of violence also made towards her as she walked along Lady's Bridge in Sheffield city centre.

The incident reportedly took place at around 11.15am on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when it is alleged a woman was subjected to verbal abuse and racist comments, with threats of violence also made towards her as she walked along Lady's Bridge in Sheffield city centre. Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with enquiries

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, October 26, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Read More Warning over Facebook Marketplace 'trap' set by group of robbers on Sheffield street stealing phones

"Do you recognise him?"

Read More Sheffield Blonk Street: Woman rescued from River Don near the Wicker in incident involving four fire engines

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 239 of September 13, 2023 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.