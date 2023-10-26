Lady's Bridge: Woman allegedly subjected to racial abuse and violent threats in incident on Sheffield bridge
This CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries has been released as part of the investigation.
Police officers in Sheffield have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident.
The incident reportedly took place at around 11.15am on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when it is alleged a woman was subjected to verbal abuse and racist comments, with threats of violence also made towards her as she walked along Lady's Bridge in Sheffield city centre.
Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, October 26, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
"Do you recognise him?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Please quote incident number 239 of September 13, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org