Flasher in Sheffield wanted after exposing himself and urinating on woman's car door while she was inside

The man allegedly first asked the woman for 'a photograph' of her.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
A man is wanted after exposing himself to a woman as she sat in her car in Sheffield before urinating on her passenger side door.

The incident took place at around 12.20am on September 5 as the victim was waiting in her car on Handsworth Road near to Handsworth roundabout when a man approached her window.

Police say a man matching this E-fit allegedly exposed themselves before urinating on a woman's car door while she was inside in an incident in the early hours of September 5, 2023.Police say a man matching this E-fit allegedly exposed themselves before urinating on a woman's car door while she was inside in an incident in the early hours of September 5, 2023.
The man reportedly first asked her for a photograph before leaving the scene - only to return a short time later.

It was then the man allegedly exposed himself, then urinated on her passenger door.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, bald, of a slim build and around 5ft 10ins-6ft. He is believed to have been wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and riding a bicycle.

Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18 of September 5, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

