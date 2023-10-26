Flasher in Sheffield wanted after exposing himself and urinating on woman's car door while she was inside
The man allegedly first asked the woman for 'a photograph' of her.
A man is wanted after exposing himself to a woman as she sat in her car in Sheffield before urinating on her passenger side door.
The incident took place at around 12.20am on September 5 as the victim was waiting in her car on Handsworth Road near to Handsworth roundabout when a man approached her window.
The man reportedly first asked her for a photograph before leaving the scene - only to return a short time later.
It was then the man allegedly exposed himself, then urinated on her passenger door.
The suspect is described as in his 30s, bald, of a slim build and around 5ft 10ins-6ft. He is believed to have been wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and riding a bicycle.
If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18 of September 5, 2023.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.