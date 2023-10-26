The man allegedly first asked the woman for 'a photograph' of her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted after exposing himself to a woman as she sat in her car in Sheffield before urinating on her passenger side door.

The incident took place at around 12.20am on September 5 as the victim was waiting in her car on Handsworth Road near to Handsworth roundabout when a man approached her window.

Police say a man matching this E-fit allegedly exposed themselves before urinating on a woman's car door while she was inside in an incident in the early hours of September 5, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man reportedly first asked her for a photograph before leaving the scene - only to return a short time later.

It was then the man allegedly exposed himself, then urinated on her passenger door.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, bald, of a slim build and around 5ft 10ins-6ft. He is believed to have been wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and riding a bicycle.

Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18 of September 5, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad