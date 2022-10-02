St Matthew’s Church on Carver Street is hosting a beer festival on Saturday, October 8 in aid of its ‘Regenerate’ redevelopment campaign, which will see work carried out to the nave, carpets, pillars, flooring and seats.

The beer festival will take place between 1pm and 6pm in the Grade 2 listed church.

The Parish Priest, Father Naylor said: “As a good scouser and as an adopted Sheffielder I love a pint of the good stuff.

A beer festival is to be held in St Matthew's Church on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beer and the Christian faith go hand in hand. There are Christian monasteries all over the world where beer is still brewed to this day.

“It is an exciting opportunity to host the first beer festival in a church in Sheffield, it’s going to be a unique opportunity for punters, and I hope it’s the first of many!”Ian Burgess, the church’s development worker, added: “Pints and good music with friends seems a lot like a taste of heaven - what better place to have it than in a church.”Dr Stuart Barfield, churchwarden at St Matthew’s, said: “As Sheffield is the real ale capital of the world, we are proud to be hosting our inaugural beer festival inside a church in the city centre. Beers from three local breweries represented, along with live music and food.”

At least six beers will be available for people to try including: Abbeydale Brewery’s Harvested, Pilgrim, Exodus and Salvation; Triple Point Brewery’s Gold and Loxley Brewery’s Black Dog and Halliday.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £15 on the day (or £5 advance/£10 on the day for students) and include a beer and a burger along with the live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield's St Matthews Church hosting a Beer festival this October for Oktoberfest

Additional pints are available for sale.

Tickets can be purchased online from: www.tickettailor.com/events/stmatthewschurch/759549/ or you can find the link via the parish website: stmatthewscarverstreet.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad