Rotherham man charged with child sex offences including rape & trafficking for sexual exploitation
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rotherham, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Paul Richardson, aged 61, of Maltby, Rotherham, is charged with 15 offences in total, including trafficking for sexual exploitation, engaging in sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2005.
Mr Richardson appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March, 12, when he was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on April 9.
He was charged as part of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, and investigates non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which took place between 1997 and 2013.
NCA officers have made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions so far, with more than 50 active investigations currently ongoing under the Stovewood banner.