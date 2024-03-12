CCTV trawls of the area have taken place and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they feel they may be able to help their investigation into an alleged robbery in Sheffield city centre

Police are investigating after a man had his phone and wallet stolen during an alleged robbery in Sheffield city centre.

The incident took place at around 1am on Sunday, February 3, 2024, when a man had his wallet and phone stolen as he ran down Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.

CCTV trawls of the area have taken place and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they feel they may be able to help their investigation into an alleged robbery in Sheffield city centre

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, March 12, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim alleges he saw a knife but was not threatened with it. He was unharmed as a result of the robbery but reported that he was grabbed by the throat.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved. CCTV trawls of the area have taken place and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they feel they may be able to help our investigation.

"The men are described as mixed race with short, dark hair. They are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

"Do you recognise any of the men pictured?"

Read More Millhouses burglary Sheffield: Suspect fleeing scene in balaclava stopped by police in early hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Read More Alex Milligan: Sheffield man wanted by police in connection with threats to kill and stalking

Please quote investigation number 14/29457/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.