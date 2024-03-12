Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police caught a burglar wearing a balaclava as he tried to flee a house in Sheffield in the middle of the night.

Lewis Prescott, aged 22, was running away from Pingle Avenue, in Millhouses, in January this year, after being disturbed having broken into the building, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

There had been a spate of burglaries in the Millhouses area around that time.

Lewis Prescott, of Becket Crescent, has been jailed for burglary. South Yorkshire Police

The court heard how, Lewis Prescott, of Becket Crescent, was disturbed by a resident on January 12 at 2.30am whilst attempting to burgle a property after already gaining entry to another address on nearby Pingle Road just a few hours before.

He was found to have caused damage to the properties and made off with a stolen vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police responded quickly to reports of a burglary and located Prescott nearby, where he was spotted attempting to escape over a fence and was found equipped with tools and wearing a balaclava and gloves.

Prescott appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (March 8) and was sentenced in relation to one count of burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on February 9, 2024 at the same court.

Prescott was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Officer in charge of the case, investigating officer Ellie Davies, said: “I’m pleased Prescott is now behind bars where he belongs after being caught red handed fleeing from officers. He is a harmful criminal who chose to incite fear and cause harm to his innocent victims, he will now have to live with the consequences of his actions.”