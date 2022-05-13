That’s what an abuse survivor told the Sheffield monster who raped her as he received a lengthy prison sentence.The courageous young woman is one of two victims who came forward about the sexual abuse they suffered as children at the hands 50-year-old Paul Comrie, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.

She submitted a statement that was read to the court during a May 13 sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court (SCC), in which she described the devastating impact Comrie’s abuse continues to have on her, and said she believes it is something that will always be a ‘part of’ her life.

The young woman said she has worked hard to avoid going down ‘bad routes’ in the wake of Comrie’s abuse, but feels she has not achieved what she is capable of in endeavours such as a university degree as a consequence of his offending.

Paul Comrie, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse denied any wrongdoing, but following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court (pictured) in January and February this year, he was found guilty of multiple child sex offences including rape; rape of a child under the age of 13; assault by penetration; attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Comrie, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse, denied any wrongdoing, but following a trial at SCC in January and February this year, he was found guilty of multiple child sex offences including rape; rape of a child under the age of 13; assault by penetration; attempted rape; and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Summarising the facts of the case which went before jurors, Recorder Alastair MacDonald QC said: “You were intent on gratifying your sexual needs at the expense of the two complainants.”

He continued: “You did not care at all about the effect on those young girls. You must have been aware of the distress you caused… but you went on to perform multiple sex offences against them in possession of that knowledge.”

Recorder MacDonald also praised the victims’ bravery and the ‘steadfast’ strength they displayed when they gave evidence in court.

He described the impact of Comrie’s ‘degradation’ of them as being ‘catastrophic’.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on five counts for offences including attempted rape; rape of a child under 13; and assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

However, Recorder MacDonald noted that the counts on which jurors did not reach a verdict were alternative counts for offences committed on a single occasion; and said they had instead convicted him of the like offences on the indictment which alleged he had carried out the crime on multiple occasions, instead of just once.

Consequently, Recorder MacDonald said this meant Comrie had ‘effectively been found guilty of all offences’ he faced.

In mitigation, Alex Taylor-Camara told the court that prior to the offending he was due to be sentenced for, Comrie had not committed any crimes and was therefore previously regarded as being of ‘good character’.

Mr Taylor-Camara directed Recorder MacDonald’s attention towards some character references, submitted on Comrie’s behalf, which he suggested demonstrated there was ‘another side’ to Comrie.

He added: “The defendant is not someone who has been a predator, as has been suggested, towards any other children.”

Recorder MacDonald sentenced Comrie to 18 years’ custody, and gave him an extended licence period of one year due to regarding him being a ‘person of particular concern,’ bringing his total sentence to 19 years.

He also placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life, and made him the subject of a life-long sexual harm prevention order.