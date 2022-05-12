Daniel Strutt, aged 24, of South Street, Highfields, Doncaster, was found at his home by police with 188 grammes valued at £1,880 and 23.8 grammes of cocaine valued at £1,360 after a raid at the property, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, told the hearing on May 5 that police found the defendant at the property with a friend and the cannabis was in a bucket and the cocaine was in a hollow behind a disconnected fire.

Ms Hollis added: “He was at pains to stress the other male had nothing to do with this and his friend was not involved and he no longer appears in relation to any evidence.”

Police also found weighing scales and a spoon with traces of a controlled drug and hundreds of pounds in cash was seized, according to Ms Hollis.

Strutt, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and to possessing the class A drug cocaine with intent to supply after the police raid on February 10, 2021.

Edward Moss, defending, said Strutt’s case is an example of how a drug addiction can turn into something else and blight the life of an upstanding, normal young man.

Mr Moss added: “This is a hard-working, bright young man from a supportive hard-working, normal family and he will have a blight on his character.”

Mr Moss added that Strutt is of previous good character and since this offending he has moved on, is in a steady relationship, no longer relies on drugs and has expressed genuine remorse.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, sentenced Strutt to 27 months of custody and told him: “There is inevitably a sadness in the courts to see people of otherwise good character from good backgrounds becoming involved in the evil trade of selling class A drugs.