Disney+ is set to screen an eight-part series which reunites The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a Box Office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Full Monty actors are due in Sheffield next week to film scenes for the TV series sequel

Cast members including Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson are all starring in the new TV series, which will look at what happened to the characters after they stripped off in a working men's club.

Some filming has already taken place in Manchester, leading to complaints from Sheffield residents that all the scenes should have been shot in the Steel City for authenticity.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

“The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity,” they added.

Filming is set to take place on the Gleadless Valley estate in Sheffield, The Star understands, early next week.

One day of filming is set to take place in a church, it is believed, and indoor scenes will also be shot in a house where the character Dave, played by Mark Addy, lives with his family.

There will also be some general outside scenes shot in the area during the week, The Star understands.

One man who lives on the street where Dave’s house is located said: “The film crew have given us all the details of where they will be filming and when because there will be some disruption.

“I'm glad to see that they are filming in Sheffield, bearing in mind it is where they shot the original. I heard that they have shot some scenes in Manchester already so if I see the director, I will be asking why.

“I’ve nothing against the place but it’s not Sheffield and everyone knows that Sheffield is the home of the Full Monty.”