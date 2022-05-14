During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Friday, May 13) Paul Comrie was sentenced to 18 years’ custody, with an extended licence period of one year – bringing his total sentence to 19 years, for a string of child sex offences including rape; rape of a child under the age of 13; assault by penetration; attempted rape; and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Comrie, 50, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse, denied any wrong doing but was convicted of the offences, which were carried out against two girls, after jurors found him guilty at the conclusion of a trial in February.

His offending was exposed when the two survivors came forward about the abuse they suffered at his hands as children; and they were subsequently required to give evidence during the course of the trial because Comrie refused to accept any wrongdoing.

Speaking after Comrie was jailed, Detective Constable Richard Foster, officer in the case, praised the victims in the case.

He said: “The young women affected in this case have shown true courage and remarkable bravery throughout. They really are true survivors.

“Comrie refused to admit his abuse and forced them to relive their horrific ordeals again during the trial.

“Although in the eyes of the law Comrie is now being punished, the survivors in this case continue to deal with the psychological and emotional impact of the abuse they suffered.

“I hope that they gain strength and solace from seeing this man sent to prison for the sickening crimes he committed against them.

“We take every case of sexual abuse or sexual assault extremely seriously and to anyone who has been similarly affected, if you feel able, please do report it to us so we can help.

As he jailed Comrie, Recorder Alastair MacDonald told him:

“You were intent on gratifying your sexual needs at the expense of the two complainants.”

He continued: “You did not care at all about the effect on those young girls.

"You must have been aware of the distress you caused… but you went on to perform multiple sex offences against them in possession of that knowledge.”

To report a crime, call police on 101.