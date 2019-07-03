Jack Allchurch threatened to attack a conductor when he was asked to leave a train after his bank card failed to cover a £7 single ticket from Doncaster to Rotherham Central.CRIME: Car dealership owner disappointed at police response to theft from Sheffield showroomWhen he was told to leave, he also threw a milkshake around the carriage splashing the floor and walls.LATEST: Police probe into fatal stabbing in Sheffield continues despite inquestAllchurch, 24, of Green Close, Doncaster, was identified and arrested after the incident on Wednesday, April 10.READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police worker sacked for being drunk in charge of a young childWhen interviewed, he admitted the offence and said: “I’ve just dropped myself in it.”He pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars following a court hearing.Allchurch was in breach of a restraining order and was in possession of a Class B drug when he was arrested.PC Roy Percival, of British Transport Police, said: “His behaviour was unwarranted, threatening and frankly childish. “When questioned by the staff member – who was simply doing her job – he reacted with shouts and swearing and then threw his drink around the carriage when the situation didn’t go his way. “Allchurch later said he was under the influence of drugs, however there is never any excuse for such behaviour against rail staff and we will always seek to prosecute.”