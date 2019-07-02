A brazen thief walked into Westbourne Professional’s car showroom on Edmund Road, Highfield, hot wired a Land Rover Defender and drove off in the vehicle on Thursday, June 27.

This man was captured walking into Westbourne Professional's showroom before a Land Rover Defender was stolen

But despite the owner of the car dealership having CCTV footage of the culprit walking into the showroom and driving out just six minutes later, nobody from South Yorkshire Police had yet been out to interview staff or view the images of the crook by yesterday – five days after the theft.

Oliver Twigg, who owns the car dealership, fears the delay in police action could prove detrimental to the case.

This Land Rover Defender was stolen from a car showroom in Sheffield

The businessman, who launched his dealership in 2015, said: "Last Thursday someone came into our building and hot wired and stole a Land Rover Defender.

“We called 999 immediately and shared the photos and CCTV footage on Facebook - this has gone viral, with over 500 shares and lots of information coming in.

“We have also offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to its safe return.

“We have called the police everyday since and given them information that is been fed back to us, such as sightings and locations and they have still not been to see the CCTV or talk to us.“How bad are South Yorkshire police if they can’t help a local honest reputable business after a burglary and won’t even come and see us or even view the CCTV.

“Do we all have to use social media to help find stolen items rather than the police?"

Mr Twigg added: “Someone in South Yorkshire Police might look at the CCTV and recognise the man who took the Land Rover.

“We have been carrying out our own enquiries into where stolen vehicles might go and who might be involved – potentially putting ourselves at risk because the longer we wait for South Yorkshire Police to investigate, the chances of getting the Land Rover back get slimmer and slimmer.

“I know the police have a lot to do but I do feel disappointed how, as a victim of crime, I feel that I have had no option but to investigate the offence myself.”

The stolen Land Rover Defender, which had the registration number HT56FHR, is silver and has a contrasting grey roof and grills.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 565 of June 27.