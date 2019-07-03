Police probe into fatal stabbing in Sheffield continues despite inquest
The police probe into a fatal stabbing in Sheffield is continuing despite an inquest into the death being held next week.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, last August but nobody has yet been charged over his murder.
An inquest into the death is to be held in Sheffield next Wednesday.
Inquests into murders only tend to be held when criminal proceedings are not imminent but South Yorkshire Police stressed ‘the investigation is still very much ongoing’.
Until inquests are held, families are unable to receive death certificates following the loss of their loved ones.
Inquests are held when there is reasonable cause to suspect that deaths were due to anything other than natural causes.
Detectives believe Kavan was killed during an altercation in which another man – 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah – was also injured.
Farrah was captured on CCTV turning up at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to the Broomhall area of Sheffield, returned to the hospital the following day but has not been seen since.
Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the killing and claim he is deliberately evading arrest.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The inquest has been requested by the coroner as it’s coming up to a year since Kavan’s death.
“The investigation is still very much ongoing and police are looking to trace a 30-year-old man, Ahmed Farrah, in connection with the murder inquiry.”
Anyone who sees Farrah should call 999 immediately.
To pass on any other information about Kavan’s death call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018