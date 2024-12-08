A man is fighting for his life after a serious collision on a major South Yorkshire road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40 year old pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a car, which is understood to have closed a road in Rotherham for a period of time on Saturday (December 7), while emergency services dealt with scene.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene late in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road, close to the junction with Far Lane, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

“It is reported a grey VW Tiguan was in collision with a pedestrian.

“A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital where he currently remains. His condition is being described as life-threatening.

“The driver of the car involved stopped at the scene and is assisting us with our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information, witnesses, and dashcam footage following the collision.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the news from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

You can send information to police via the ‘report’ section of the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 671 of December 7 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.