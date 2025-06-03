Police have named a man whose death at the weekend triggered a South Yorkshire murder investigation.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers launched an investigation after a man was found ‘unresponsive’ early on Sunday morning, at Waddington Way, Parkgate, Rotherham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today officers named the man as Garry Claydon, aged 54, and issued a photograph of him.

Garry Claydon was found unresponsive on Sunday morning. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Garry was found at 6.47am on June 1 and despite the best efforts of medical staff was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A large police presence was reported at the scene on Sunday, which is near to multiple industrial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, of the South Yorkshire Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Garry’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Officers are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this incident that led to Garry’s tragic death, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help with the investigation to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025.”

You can also get in touch by contacting police on 101 or reporting information online via their portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

You can also submit dashcam and CCTV footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/man-who-died-following-rotherham-incident-named-as-murder-investigation-continues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonmously on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website