A police probe into the death of a man in Rotherham at the weekend is continuing this morning.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives launched a murder investigation yesterday following the discovery of a man’s body in the Parkgate area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said at 6.47am yesterday (Sunday, June 1) reports were received that a man had been found unresponsive on Waddington Way.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the man, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "We are currently in the early stages of our investigation and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident.

"We have a cordon in place and there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance. I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 208 of June 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be passed to the police via their online portal - https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.