Police have launched a murder investigation today after finding a man unresponsive in Rotherham.

At 6.47am this morning (June 1), officers were called to the scene on Waddington Way, in Parkgate.

A 54-year-old was found unresponsive and despite the best efforts of medical personnel pronounced dead.

A murder investigation has been launched, with a 53-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police remain at the scene, which is near to multiple industrial units.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:"We are currently in the early stages of our investigation and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident.

"We have a cordon in place and there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance. I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.

"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please do get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025."

You can get in touch by contacting police on 101 or reporting information online via their portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

