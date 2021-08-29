Paint daubed over police car when cops arrive at disturbance at family home in Sheffield

Paint was daubed over a police car in Sheffield when officers arrived at the scene of a disturbance at a family home

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to a house in north Sheffield to deal with a 29-year-old man already wanted for burglary who turned up at his parents’ house and began committing criminal damage.

He left just before officers arrived but then returned and upon spotting the police car parked outside threw a tin of paint over the car.

The man also removed the cameras from the police car before fleeing.

A police dog tracked him down to a field, where he had climbed a tree in a bid to evade arrest.

He was arrested at the scene but it is not yet known if he has been charged.