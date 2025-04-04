Paige Kemp: Sheffield carer gambled away £27,000 she stole from vulnerable elderly woman using her bank cards
Paige Kemp, of North Hill Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, took the money in “dribs and drabs” from her victim by fraudulently using her bank details and cards over two months in mid-2022.
In total, the 31-year-old pilfered £27,559 from a woman who had put her faith in her - but Sheffield Crown Court heard at her sentencing on April 2 how Kemp frittered the money away on gambling and high-value purchases.
His Honour Judge David Dixon said: “You took advantage of someone - and not in any small way.
“You were in a caring responsibility for this family and this vulnerable lady.
“Unless, suddenly, some money can be found from somewhere, it’s going to have a profound impact on her.
“You took the money in dribs and drabs, while you were in a position of responsibility.
“You were charged with a duty, which you used to get close as an opportunity to gain money.”
Judge Dixon added how Kemp’s choice of spending her victim’s money on gambling meant it was wasted on “nothing useful, even to you.”
The court heard Kemp felt “genuine remorse” for her stealing, and that she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
However, Judge Dixon said it was “inevitable” she be sent to prison, and jailed her for 28 months.