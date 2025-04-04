Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield carer stole £27,000 in the space of two months from a vulnerable elderly woman so she could gamble.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige Kemp, of North Hill Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, took the money in “dribs and drabs” from her victim by fraudulently using her bank details and cards over two months in mid-2022.

Sheffield carer Paige Kemp, 31, of North Hill Road, defrauded £27,000 from an elderly woman and frittered it away on gambling and high-value purchases. | SYP

In total, the 31-year-old pilfered £27,559 from a woman who had put her faith in her - but Sheffield Crown Court heard at her sentencing on April 2 how Kemp frittered the money away on gambling and high-value purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Dixon said: “You took advantage of someone - and not in any small way.

“You were in a caring responsibility for this family and this vulnerable lady.

“Unless, suddenly, some money can be found from somewhere, it’s going to have a profound impact on her.

“You took the money in dribs and drabs, while you were in a position of responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were charged with a duty, which you used to get close as an opportunity to gain money.”

Judge Dixon added how Kemp’s choice of spending her victim’s money on gambling meant it was wasted on “nothing useful, even to you.”

The court heard Kemp felt “genuine remorse” for her stealing, and that she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

However, Judge Dixon said it was “inevitable” she be sent to prison, and jailed her for 28 months.