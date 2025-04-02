Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national restaurant chain received a 2/5 food hygiene rating after inspectors visited one of its Sheffield branches - with cleanliness called into question.

TGI Friday’s in The Oasis food court at Meadowhall was awarded a food hygiene rating of two in their latest inspection.

Venues are rated from zero to five, with five being the top grade possible.

At the time of the inspection - February 24 - improvements were deemed necessary to the ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities’ within the popular restaurant, including the layout of the restaurant, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Popular chain restaurant TGI Friday’s received a hygiene rating of two for its venue in The Oasis food court in Meadowhall | Jerome - stock.adobe.com

The ‘hygienic handling of food’ at the venue, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, was rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

The ‘management of food safety’ at the venue was rated ‘generally sdatisfactory’.

This means system or checks are place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, there is evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

TGI’s neighbouring branch on Sheffield Road, Tinsley, is rated 4/5 based on its last inspection carried out in December 20024.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

quality of the food

customer service

culinary skill

presentation

comfort

The rating shows how well a business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises.

