A police investigation has been launched after an elderly man was punched repeatedly during an alleged assault said to have been carried out in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Releasing details of the assault today (Monday, April 15, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it is alleged to have been carried out at around 6pm on Friday, February 9, 2024, when the elderly victim was attacked by two unknown men as he was walking along Page Hall Road, Page Hall, Sheffield.

Police officers are keen to identify the four people in these CCTV images as they may be able to assist with enquiries

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “It is believed that the first man punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground and into the road before the second man then helped the victim up before proceeding to repeatedly punch him with force to the head, knocking the victim to the ground a second time.

“It is then believed that the suspects fled the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the four people in these CCTV images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“While we understand these images may not be of the clearest quality, we hope they will serve to jog people’s memories if they were in the area that evening and recognised any of these people and the clothes they were wearing.

“Do you recognise any of the people pictured?”

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their website or by calling them on 101.

You can submit information to them online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Please quote incident number 690 of February 9, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.