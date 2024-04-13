Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield man downloaded and shared images depicting children as young as eight being sexually abused, and also obtained extreme pornography featuring dogs and a frog.

The details of defendant, Kok Siew’s, disturbing, and illegal, image collection were revealed during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on April 10, 2024.

Police recovered the images from an iPhone and a laptop owned by the 65-year-old, and among them were Category A - the most severe of the legal categories - indecent images featuring female children aged between 10 and 14-years-old being abused, prosecutor, Paige Yellott, said.

Ms Yellott told the court that Siew, of Park Spring Drive, Cutlers View, Sheffield, was also found to be in possession of Category B and C images, concerning sexual abuse of female children aged between eight and 12-years-old, and eight and 10-years-old, respectively.

Detailing the extreme pornography found in Siew’s possession, Ms Yellott continued: “It contained animals such as dogs and a frog.”

Ms Yellott said analysis of Siew’s devices revealed he had sent the child abuse images on to a small number of users, through a messaging platform.

“One image of Category A was sent to three different users, and one image of Category B was sent to three different users,” Ms Yellott told the court.

Siew subsequently answered no comment during the course of two police interviews, but went on to acknowledge his criminality when he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children of Category A, B and C; two counts of distributing indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic image/ images.

Defending, Mark Dooley, said Siew was supported at court by his wife, two of his daughters and his son, and recognised he had caused all of them ‘considerable shame and embarrassment by these matters’.

“He comes from a family of good people, and I know each of them finds it - in their own way - very difficult to be here today…but they do their best to support him in any way they can,” Mr Dooley told the court.

Mr Dooley said Siew’s offending had put ‘considerable strain’ on his marriage, and had also resulted in him moving out of his family home.

“It’s caused considerable stress and difficulties with child care arrangements…it speaks of the impact upon those around him…they are very much victims of the case as well.

Mr Dooley said Siew’s crimes were now of ‘considerable age,’ following his arrest on August 5, 2021, adding that his client was eligible for an accredited programme, including one-to-one work which can be undertaken in the community.

Judge Graham Reeds KC sentenced Siew to 13 months’ custody, suspended for two years, imposed a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and made him the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.