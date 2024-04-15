Sheffield crime 2024: The 10 streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in city, new data shows

The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in February 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed.

1. Arson and criminal damage

The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed.

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, with 7

2. On or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse: 7 reports of criminal damage and arson in February 2024

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, with 7

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Motehall Place, near Castlebeck, with 5

3. On or near Motehall Place, near Castlebeck: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in February 2024

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Motehall Place, near Castlebeck, with 5

Photo Sales
The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Daresbury Place, Arbourthorne, with 4

4. On or near Daresbury Place, Arbourthorne: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in February 2024

The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Daresbury Place, Arbourthorne, with 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DataSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEngland