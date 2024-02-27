Kevin Pokuta murder: Police investigating Page Hall shooting make 12th arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire officers made another arrest today in the connection of the death of Kevin Pokuta, who died aged 19 in December 2023.
Kevin was fatally shot In the early hours of Tuesday December 12,on Page Hall Road in Sheffield, sadly dying in hospital the following day as a result of his injures.
Police said in a statement: "Today (Tuesday February 27), a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob. She has been since bailed bending further enquiries.
"The investigation continues at pace and officers are asking members of the public to share any information they may that could help with enquiries.
"Please call 101 and quote incident number 19 of 12 December when you get in touch. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP)."
"Alternatively, we understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly.
"Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.
"We will never know who passed on the information."