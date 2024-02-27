News you can trust since 1887
Kevin Pokuta murder: Police investigating Page Hall shooting make 12th arrest

Police have made a 12th arrest as they investigate the murder of Kevin Pokuta in Page Hall, Sheffield, last year
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:40 GMT
Police have made a 12th arrest following the murder a Sheffield teenager in Page Hall.

South Yorkshire officers made another arrest today in the connection of the death of Kevin Pokuta, who died aged 19 in December 2023.

Kevin was fatally shot In the early hours of Tuesday December 12,on Page Hall Road in Sheffield, sadly dying in hospital the following day as a result of his injures.

Kevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and died the following dayKevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and died the following day
Kevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and died the following day

Police said in a statement: "Today (Tuesday February 27), a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob. She has been since bailed bending further enquiries.

"The investigation continues at pace and officers are asking members of the public to share any information they may that could help with enquiries.

"Please call 101 and quote incident number 19 of 12 December when you get in touch. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP)."

"Alternatively, we understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly.

"Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.

"We will never know who passed on the information."

