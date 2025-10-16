A teenage boy was rushed to hospital following a collision in Rotherham.

At around 7.30pm last night (October 15), police and ambulance services were called to Cemetery Road in the Wath area of Rotherham, following reports of a collision.

There they found an injured teenage boy, who had reportedly been involved in a collision with a car while riding his scooter.

A teenage boy involved in a collision with a car was rushed to hospital last night. | Google

An air ambulance was also deployed to the scene, however ultimately the boy was transferred to hospital via a road ambulance.

He has suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and aided them with their enquiries.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 7.35pm last night to report a road traffic collision on Cemetery Road in Wath.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital by road.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police added: “We were called at 7.41pm yesterday by the ambulance service following a report of a road traffic collision in Wath.

“It is reported that a teenage boy on a scooter was involved in a collision with a car in Cemetery Road.

“The boy suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing. The driver of the car remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

“The road was closed for a short period of time but was reopened around 9.30pm last night.”