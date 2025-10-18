We have taken the latest official figures for Sheffield from Police UK, and ranked them by order, based on the 70 neighbourhoods which the city is divided into in the statistics.
You can see the 21 parts of the city with the most incidents of drug crime in the gallery below.
They are based on the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of what police class as ‘drugs crime’, and as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have also included the overall number of incidents in that area.
They cover the period from September 2024 until August 2025.
The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.
The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.
Take a look at the gallery below.