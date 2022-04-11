Danielle Ejogbamu was pronounced dead at her home on Edenthorpe Dell, in Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on March 16, after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the 33-year-old.

A murder probe was launched and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Ejogbamu was found dead in her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, in March

Police today said he has now been released under investigation while police await the results of further post mortem examinations, which are expected to take ‘some months’, after the initial post mortem proved inconclusive.

No other arrests have been made in connection with Danielle’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.