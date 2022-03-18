Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (nee Clark) was pronounced dead at her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, after emergency services were called to the property at 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16.

The mum-of-three’s death is being treated as murder.

Danielle Louise Ejogbamu was found dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, on Wednesday

A 31-year-old man was arrested on the day hairdresser Danielle’s body was discovered.

South Yorkshire Police has provided no further updates on how the investigation is progressing since the man’s arrest.

One of Danielle’s brothers, Josh Clark, has paid tribute to her in a Facebook post in which he shared a number of family photographs of his sister surrounded by her loved ones.

He said: “Danielle was such a loving person with a heart of gold.”

He also described her as ‘so kind and loving’.

Josh added: “I know we didn’t see eye to eye for a while but I always loved you big sis, no matter what, and I know that you knew that.”

“We will all miss and love you so much, we will never forget you.

“RIP my big sister, you’re with the angels now.”

Edenthorpe Dell was cordoned off all of Wednesday as police investigated the incident and investigative and forensic work continued yesterday.