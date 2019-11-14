Scores of residents have voiced their disgust on Facebook after Swinton resident Dean Bamforth shared a photograph of the vandalism after spotting it as he walked his dog past the display this morning.

Crosses have been knocked over and graffiti has been daubed on a nearby building, where a ‘Lest We Forget’ poster is hanging.

A remembrance display in Swinton, Rotherham has been vandalised

The vandalism attack came two days after Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day, which marks the day World War One ended at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Mr Bamforth said he is ‘disgusted’ at the attack on the display, which is on an area of open space on Church Street, where a war memorial stands.

“I was out walking the dog this morning and could not believe it when I saw the crosses all knocked over and the graffiti,” he said.

“Everyone feels the same, we are disgusted by it.

“I saw the police there earlier.”

Posting on Facebook, Helen Jones described the vandalism attack as ‘disrespectful’.

Christine Billups said: “This is heartbreaking to see.”

And Jackie Dearden described the incident as ‘shocking’.

Kelly Barrett added: “This is disgusting and disrespectful. These men fought and died so we could have what we have now - this is so upsetting.”