Bilal Baz, aged 24, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, has been remanded in custody and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today following an incident in which a teenage boy was stabbed in his arm and leg last week.

South Yorkshire Police said a boy, aged 16, was found injured in Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, last Friday.

A boy was found injured in Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, after he was stabbed

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were alerted to the incident after the boy turned up for treatment at the Northern General Hospital’s A&E department last Friday afternoon.

He has since been discharged.

Later that night a car was shot at on the same street but nobody has been charged over that attack.