Man charged with attempted murder over stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Sheffield
A man has been charged with attempted murder and is due in court today over the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Sheffield.
Bilal Baz, aged 24, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, has been remanded in custody and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today following an incident in which a teenage boy was stabbed in his arm and leg last week.
South Yorkshire Police said a boy, aged 16, was found injured in Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, last Friday.
Officers were alerted to the incident after the boy turned up for treatment at the Northern General Hospital’s A&E department last Friday afternoon.
He has since been discharged.
Later that night a car was shot at on the same street but nobody has been charged over that attack.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.