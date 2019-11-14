Zygimantas Kromelys, aged 26, was knifed in his chest in Eastwood on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to a house on Denman Street at around 9.30pm following reports that a man had been seriously injured, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kromelys is originally from Lithuania and an appeal has been launched to help his family deal with his death, with over £500 donated so far.

Friend Anete Mozol launched a Go Fund Me page to help raise enough for Mr Kromelys’ sister to fly from Lithuania to formally identify the body.

In a post on the online crowdfunding site, she said: “On behalf of dear friends during this extremely difficult time, I would like to reach out to the power of people.

“Unfortunately a poor family has very recently suffered a difficult loss and is asking for help from anyone who is able.

“This weekend has turned the lives of many completely upside down, when on Sunday the 10th of November at 9.30pm an emergency call was taken about a heavily injured man.

“Unfortunately by the time help had arrived they sadly found our Zygimantas already dead.

“He had suffered fatal injuries and did not make it.

“As this is something no ever expected to happen, the situation has left the family stunned and in deep need of help.

“So I’m asking all friends that can to please help gather some money to fly his sister Diana from Lithuania so she can identify her brother’s body and start the process of letting him rest in peace. Anything at all will be highly appreciated, little or lots even a penny is a contribution.”

She added: “I am incredibly thankful to everyone who has donated so far. You can’t quite imagine how much of a help this is and how much it means to everyone”

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 26-year-old man, who was found seriously injured at a house in the Eastwood area on Sunday, has been named as Zygimantas Kromelys.

“Mr Kromelys was found at a house in Denman Street, with a stab wound to his chest. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.“He has today been formally identified and his family, who live in Lithuania, are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham, have been charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 800 of November 10 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.