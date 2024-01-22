Stovewood: Rotherham woman accused of sexually abusing girl charged with 12 offences in child abuse probe
The woman has been arrested as part of an operation by the National Crime Agency.
A 38-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, as part of an investigation into historical child sexual abuse in Rotherham. Nikita Unwin from Brecks, Rotherham, has been charged with six counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and six counts of sexual activity with a child.
All of the offences are alleged to have taken place in 2007.
Ms Unwin appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with the offences today (January 22, 2024), and has been bailed to appear in front of Sheffield Crown Court on February 19.
She was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Operation Stovewood in November 2023.
Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 to 2013.
The NCA says it has made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing under the Stovewood banner.
It has said that from this month (January 2024) it will no longer take on new investigations.