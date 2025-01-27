Opeoluwa Olojede: Sheffield man charged as part of £120m cryptocurrency investigation
Opeoluwa Olojede, aged 38, of Queen Mary Road, Manor, Sheffield, is charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.
Oladele Olojede, 37, and Elena Akintolu-Lopato, aged 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, have been charged with the same offence.
Oladele Olojede and Elena Akintolu-Lopato are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this Friday, January 31, with Opeoluwa Olojede due to appear at the same court next Wednesday, February 5.
West Yorkshire Police said the charges followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).