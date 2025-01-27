Opeoluwa Olojede: Sheffield man charged as part of £120m cryptocurrency investigation

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
A Sheffield man is one of three people charged with money laundering offences after a police investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Opeoluwa Olojede, aged 38, of Queen Mary Road, Manor, Sheffield, is charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.

Three people, including a 38-year-old man from Sheffield, have been charged with money laundering offences following a police investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency. File photo
Three people, including a 38-year-old man from Sheffield, have been charged with money laundering offences following a police investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency. File photo | National World

Oladele Olojede, 37, and Elena Akintolu-Lopato, aged 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, have been charged with the same offence.

Oladele Olojede and Elena Akintolu-Lopato are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this Friday, January 31, with Opeoluwa Olojede due to appear at the same court next Wednesday, February 5.

West Yorkshire Police said the charges followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

