Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man is one of three people charged with money laundering offences after a police investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opeoluwa Olojede, aged 38, of Queen Mary Road, Manor, Sheffield, is charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.

Three people, including a 38-year-old man from Sheffield, have been charged with money laundering offences following a police investigation involving an estimated £120 million worth of cryptocurrency. File photo | National World

Oladele Olojede, 37, and Elena Akintolu-Lopato, aged 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, have been charged with the same offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oladele Olojede and Elena Akintolu-Lopato are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this Friday, January 31, with Opeoluwa Olojede due to appear at the same court next Wednesday, February 5.

West Yorkshire Police said the charges followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).