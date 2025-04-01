Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police spotter plane was sent out to Sheffield after police were put on alert over a suspected gunman.

The National Police Air Service was sent out, and was seen by residents last night circling around Ecclesall Road in the city.

A police plane was deployed over a gunman alert in Sheffield | Submit

The original report of a gun had been while a car was on Broughton Lane, near Tinsley, but the car was later spotted near Ecclesall Road by the NPAS fixed wing spotter plane.

Police searched the car by could not find a gun.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Yesterday (Monday, March 31) just before 5.30pm, we responded to reports that an occupant of a vehicle was seen in possession of a firearm while travelling on Broughton Lane in Sheffield.

“With the assistance of the National Police Air Service, the vehicle was located a short time later in the Ecclesall area of Sheffield. Following a search of the vehicle, the driver and three passengers were also searched and no firearm was located.

The NPAS said they were called out at 6pm, and sent their aircraft to Sheffield from its base at East East Midlands Airport to assist South Yorkshire Police with a suspect search. It was in the air for 46 minutes dealing with the incident.

“A vehicle was stopped in relation to this incident,” they added in a statement.

