Layton Morris, aged 24, of Sidney Street, near Swinton, in Rotherham, who has been charged with assisting an offender, initially appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 4 before he was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

The defendant’s case has now been officially committed to Sheffield Crown Court for a further hearing which has been set for February 1.

Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed during an incident at the Gypsy Queen public house, in Beighton, Sheffield, at around 10pm, on Boxing Day.

South Yorkshire Police stated that 26-year-old Mr Byrne sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’ and he was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but sadly could not be saved.