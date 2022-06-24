Abib Gueye aged 31 and from Sheffield, is a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with his requirements of being placed on the register.

Anyone listed on the register as part of their release from prison must follow strict rules, including notifying the authorities of their address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abib Gueye is a registered sex offender who is missing

Police officers have been searching for him for around a year but it has now emerged that he is also wanted for questioning in connection with reports of a rape in Sheffield in February 2020.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Since our initial appeal, new information has come to light and Gueye is now also wanted for questioning in relation to reports of a rape in Sheffield in February 2020.

Abib Gueye aged 31 and from Sheffield, is a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with his requirements of being placed on the register. He is also wanted for questioning about a rape

“Detectives are working tirelessly to find Gueye and we believe he could be anywhere in the UK.”

“If you do see him please call us on 999.”