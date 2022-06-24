On-the-run sex offender wanted over rape in Sheffield

A sex offender wanted by the police for breaching the terms of his release from prison is now wanted for questioning over a rape in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:08 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:09 am

Abib Gueye aged 31 and from Sheffield, is a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with his requirements of being placed on the register.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield most wanted: These are the three men South Yorkshire Police would like...

Anyone listed on the register as part of their release from prison must follow strict rules, including notifying the authorities of their address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Abib Gueye is a registered sex offender who is missing

MORE: Violence on The Oval, Firth Park, Sheffield, sparks 'mob rule' warning as fearful residents call for calm

Police officers have been searching for him for around a year but it has now emerged that he is also wanted for questioning in connection with reports of a rape in Sheffield in February 2020.

MORE: Bad parking Sheffield: 50 drivers facing police action after new operation launches in suburbs

South Yorkshire Police said: “Since our initial appeal, new information has come to light and Gueye is now also wanted for questioning in relation to reports of a rape in Sheffield in February 2020.

Abib Gueye aged 31 and from Sheffield, is a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with his requirements of being placed on the register. He is also wanted for questioning about a rape

“Detectives are working tirelessly to find Gueye and we believe he could be anywhere in the UK.”

“If you do see him please call us on 999.”

Gueye is black, slim and around 6ft tall. He has black hair.